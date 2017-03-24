On stage at Wy’east

Kat Blackmar, left, and Barb Berry, right, prepare their calendar poses in the comedy ‘Calendar Girls’ continuing its run at Wy'east Middle School Performing Arts Center in Odell. Also shown, from left, are Kathleen Morrow, Blaire Carroll, Kathy Williams, and Maren Euwer. Shows are March 24, March 25, March 31 and April 1, 7:30 p.m., with a March 26 matinee at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, students, and groups of 10 or more. The show is suitable for ages 12 and over; the nudity is suggested only. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards and Helping Hands Against Violence.