This year’s Follies is ‘Kid Awesome’

It’s the year of the Superhero show, starting with the Mid-Columbia Lions Follies. The 2017 show will be “Kid Awesome and the Disco Girls.” It is an original script with story by Terri Tyler and Bev Bridgewater, written by Tyler.



Hood River Lions The Follies is a fundraiser for Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation. Last year’s show raised $14,000, with total donations over the last 40 years quickly approaching $400,000. Show dates are April 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee is April 23 at 2 p.m. Folks are encouraged to show up in costume for the matinee.

According to Bridgewater, the production folks had this show in mind quite a few years ago, thinking it would have good appeal after the Superman vs. Batman movie was released. They had no idea that the superhero phenomenon would rise-up, not only in the movies but on the small screen as well.

The show takes place in Supertown, which has ordinary citizens, and Super Hero High, where the up and coming superheroes are trained. Kid Awesome, played by Onar Smith, is the lead character. He and his superhero teens are learning to fight crime.

The teenage superheroes are Miss Scarlett (Megan Ball), Terra Firma (Courtney Castaneda), Flame (Emily Curtis), Donkey Boy (Kelsey Stewart), Flush (Brandon Moore), Mezmarana (Maggie Ishizaka), Barb Wire (Savannah Demchuk), Procrastinator (Arayah Nelson), Napoleon (Colton Nussbaum) and Lego Boy (Mateo Garcia).

Kid’s father, Captain Awesome (Wayne Tengwall), is now the coach at Super Hero High. He and his cohorts, Superman (Jeremy Belcher) and Batman (Wade Hogg), defeated the evil Queen Bea (Andrea Fox) and her Disco Girls (Sarah Fox, Rachel Weatherly, and Emily Hogg) 20 years ago.

Now, through a series of events, Queen Bea is brought back to her evil ways, is united with her Disco Girls and brings in a new group — the Glitter Girls.