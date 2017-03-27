Red Cross: Odell house fire Sunday

Disaster responders with the American Red Cross responded to a home fire disaster at about 9 a.m. Sunday morning, March 26, in the 4100 block of Bartlett Drive in Odell, near the county fairgrounds. The fire affected three adults.

The Red Cross provided resources to help address the immediate basic needs of the residents affected, such as temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits with toiletry items, information about recovery services, and health services.

More information will be posted when available.