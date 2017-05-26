$92,000 in college scholarships awarded by Education Foundation

Hood River Valley High School seniors went home on Thursday night with over $69,000 in Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) funds for their post-secondary educations. In addition, the Education Foundation announced 12 recipients of HRCEF Continuing College scholarships totaling over $23,000, for a total donation of over $92,000 in HRCEF Scholarships this year.
Kaleidoscope feature on May 31 will feature thoughts from 17 graduates in the Class of 2017 from Hood River Valley High School and Horizon Christian School.
The Education Foundation manages 28 freshman scholarship funds and four continuing college scholarships, donated by Hood River residents and their friends and families. In addition, two freshman scholarships may be renewed for additional years.
Seventy-one different scholarships were awarded to 51 HRV students in the class of 2017, with some students receiving up to three scholarships. Twelve continuing college scholarships were awarded to HRVHS graduates for their 2017-18 sophomore, junior or senior years in college.
“The scholarships represent Hood River County so well. Scholarship donations come from many different families and civic groups, from the Cascade Locks Alumni Association to the Parkdale PTO,” said Pat Evenson-Brady, HRCEF Scholarship chair. “Twenty of our scholarships are memorials, and several are from local businesses. Our only regret is that we receive applications from so many deserving students and we don’t have scholarships for all of them.”
The Cascade Locks Alumni Association awarded five freshman scholarships and one continuing college scholarship this year, continuing a long tradition of support for post-secondary education to Cascade Locks students from their own community. New scholarships this year included the eight HRVHS AVID scholarships to support students who have been historically under-represented in college education. Funds for the AVID scholarships were raised primarily by HRVHS staff.
A unique HRCEF scholarships is the Nathan Hazlett Memorial Scholarship, which provides funding for flight training for a student wanting to be a professional pilot. The scholarship was not awarded in 2017.
Scholarship donations to HRCEF in any amount can be made online, via check or credit card, at www.hrcef.org, or by calling 541-387-5713.
HRVHS Class Of 2017 HRCEF Scholarship Recipients
Carmen Baeza Antonio Dominguez Memorial Scholarship
Yareli Flores-Castillo Antonio Dominguez Memorial Scholarship
Paola Cristina Garcia AVID Scholarship Fund
Oralia Linares-Soto AVID Scholarship Fund
Vanessa Silva AVID Scholarship Fund
Bianca Badillo AVID Scholarship Fund
Yareli Flores-Castillo AVID Scholarship Fund
Maria Barrera AVID Scholarship Fund
Marisol Rodriguez AVID Scholarship Fund
Halle Campos AVID Scholarship Fund
Ruben Gonzaga Beachman Jakku Memorial Scholarship
Lindsey Hegeman Beachman Jakku Memorial Scholarship
Leif Bergstrom Butch Ogawa Memorial Scholarship
Daisy Dolan Butch Ogawa Memorial Scholarship
Nathan Daniel Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship
Paulina Le Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship
Alex Munoz Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship
Yaneth Pille Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship
Ashley Zach Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship
Laurena Johnson Chen Scholarship
Jacob Bromham Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship
Halle Campos Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship
Emily Gallegos Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship
Wyatt Mansfield Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship
Yareli Flores-Castillo Duckwall-Pooley Sons & Daughters Scholarship
Alex Gutierrez Duckwall-Pooley Sons & Daughters Scholarship
Samantha Thompson Eagles Valedictorian Scholarship
Deylan Gudiel Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship
Alex Gutierrez Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship
Samantha Thompson Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship
Margaret Totten Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship
Morgan Totten Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship
Adrianna Vaca Navarro Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship
Emily Spezia-Schwiff Henry Lin Memorial Scholarship
Abigail Walker Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship
Clarissa Najera Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship
Orlando De La Torre Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship
Ann Marie Goodman Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship
Vanessa Aguilar Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship
Elli Smith Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship
Wences Bolano Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship
Nathan Daniel James & Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship
Paulina Le James & Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship
America Flores John & Martha Weber Memorial Scholarship
Crystal Flores John & Martha Weber Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Acosta Marie Asai Memorial Scholarship
Adrianna Vaca Navarro Masai (Min) Asai Memorial Scholarship
Veronica Melchor Mike’s Ice Cream Scholarship
Carmen Baeza Parkdale Growers Scholarship
Oralia Linares-Soto Parkdale Growers Scholarship
Megan Ball Parkdale PTO Scholarship
Ramon Evangelista Parkdale PTO Scholarship
Sean Gray Parkdale PTO Scholarship
Oralia Linares-Soto Parkdale PTO Scholarship
Madison Mooney Parkdale PTO Scholarship
Jose Solis Parkdale Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship
Halle Campos Providence HR Memorial Hospital Health Care Scholarship
Berenis Lachino Providence HR Memorial Hospital Health Care Scholarship
Ricardo Valdovinos-Castenada Providence HR Memorial Hospital Health Care Scholarship
Maria Barrera Providence HR Memorial Hospital Helping Scholarship
Melissa Mendoza-Reyes Providence HR Memorial Hospital Helping Scholarship
Morgan Totten Providence HR Memorial Hospital Helping Scholarship
Jacob Bromham Ryan Bowe Memorial Scholarship
Martin Muro Susan McCarthy Memorial Scholarship
Melissa Mendoza-Reyes Susanna Blake Gabay Memorial Scholarship
Bianca Badillo Taro (Tot) Asai Memorial Scholarship
Owen Ramsey Taro (Tot) Asai Memorial Scholarship
Morgan Graves Ted Webber Memorial Scholarship
Margaret Totten Ted Webber Memorial Scholarship
Continuing College Scholarships for 2017-18 Awarded
Mireya Jimenez-Magana Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship
Hannah Simmons Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship
Aaron Lachino-Pinon Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship
Jessica Karr Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship
Carolina Torres-Santana Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship
Cooper Holtzman Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship
Malia Schneider John & Martha Weber Memorial College Scholarship
Mayra Cordova Jesse Elder/Rose Nott Memorial Scholarship
Sebastian Barajas Oates Family Scholarship Fund (renewed)
Zachary Sampson Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship (renewed)
