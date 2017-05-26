$92,000 in college scholarships awarded by Education Foundation

Hood River Valley High School seniors went home on Thursday night with over $69,000 in Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) funds for their post-secondary educations. In addition, the Education Foundation announced 12 recipients of HRCEF Continuing College scholarships totaling over $23,000, for a total donation of over $92,000 in HRCEF Scholarships this year.

The Education Foundation manages 28 freshman scholarship funds and four continuing college scholarships, donated by Hood River residents and their friends and families. In addition, two freshman scholarships may be renewed for additional years.

Seventy-one different scholarships were awarded to 51 HRV students in the class of 2017, with some students receiving up to three scholarships. Twelve continuing college scholarships were awarded to HRVHS graduates for their 2017-18 sophomore, junior or senior years in college.

“The scholarships represent Hood River County so well. Scholarship donations come from many different families and civic groups, from the Cascade Locks Alumni Association to the Parkdale PTO,” said Pat Evenson-Brady, HRCEF Scholarship chair. “Twenty of our scholarships are memorials, and several are from local businesses. Our only regret is that we receive applications from so many deserving students and we don’t have scholarships for all of them.”

The Cascade Locks Alumni Association awarded five freshman scholarships and one continuing college scholarship this year, continuing a long tradition of support for post-secondary education to Cascade Locks students from their own community. New scholarships this year included the eight HRVHS AVID scholarships to support students who have been historically under-represented in college education. Funds for the AVID scholarships were raised primarily by HRVHS staff.

A unique HRCEF scholarships is the Nathan Hazlett Memorial Scholarship, which provides funding for flight training for a student wanting to be a professional pilot. The scholarship was not awarded in 2017.

Scholarship donations to HRCEF in any amount can be made online, via check or credit card, at www.hrcef.org, or by calling 541-387-5713.



HRVHS Class Of 2017 HRCEF Scholarship Recipients

Carmen Baeza Antonio Dominguez Memorial Scholarship

Yareli Flores-Castillo Antonio Dominguez Memorial Scholarship

Paola Cristina Garcia AVID Scholarship Fund

Oralia Linares-Soto AVID Scholarship Fund

Vanessa Silva AVID Scholarship Fund

Bianca Badillo AVID Scholarship Fund

Yareli Flores-Castillo AVID Scholarship Fund

Maria Barrera AVID Scholarship Fund

Marisol Rodriguez AVID Scholarship Fund

Halle Campos AVID Scholarship Fund

Ruben Gonzaga Beachman Jakku Memorial Scholarship

Lindsey Hegeman Beachman Jakku Memorial Scholarship

Leif Bergstrom Butch Ogawa Memorial Scholarship

Daisy Dolan Butch Ogawa Memorial Scholarship

Nathan Daniel Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship

Paulina Le Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship

Alex Munoz Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship

Yaneth Pille Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship

Ashley Zach Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship

Laurena Johnson Chen Scholarship

Jacob Bromham Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship

Halle Campos Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship

Emily Gallegos Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship

Wyatt Mansfield Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship

Yareli Flores-Castillo Duckwall-Pooley Sons & Daughters Scholarship

Alex Gutierrez Duckwall-Pooley Sons & Daughters Scholarship

Samantha Thompson Eagles Valedictorian Scholarship

Deylan Gudiel Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship

Alex Gutierrez Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship

Samantha Thompson Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship

Margaret Totten Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Totten Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship

Adrianna Vaca Navarro Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship

Emily Spezia-Schwiff Henry Lin Memorial Scholarship

Abigail Walker Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship

Clarissa Najera Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship

Orlando De La Torre Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship

Ann Marie Goodman Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship

Vanessa Aguilar Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship

Elli Smith Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship

Wences Bolano Hood River County Education Foundation Scholarship

Nathan Daniel James & Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship

Paulina Le James & Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship

America Flores John & Martha Weber Memorial Scholarship

Crystal Flores John & Martha Weber Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Acosta Marie Asai Memorial Scholarship

Adrianna Vaca Navarro Masai (Min) Asai Memorial Scholarship

Veronica Melchor Mike’s Ice Cream Scholarship

Carmen Baeza Parkdale Growers Scholarship

Oralia Linares-Soto Parkdale Growers Scholarship

Megan Ball Parkdale PTO Scholarship

Ramon Evangelista Parkdale PTO Scholarship

Sean Gray Parkdale PTO Scholarship

Oralia Linares-Soto Parkdale PTO Scholarship

Madison Mooney Parkdale PTO Scholarship

Jose Solis Parkdale Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship

Halle Campos Providence HR Memorial Hospital Health Care Scholarship

Berenis Lachino Providence HR Memorial Hospital Health Care Scholarship

Ricardo Valdovinos-Castenada Providence HR Memorial Hospital Health Care Scholarship

Maria Barrera Providence HR Memorial Hospital Helping Scholarship

Melissa Mendoza-Reyes Providence HR Memorial Hospital Helping Scholarship

Morgan Totten Providence HR Memorial Hospital Helping Scholarship

Jacob Bromham Ryan Bowe Memorial Scholarship

Martin Muro Susan McCarthy Memorial Scholarship

Melissa Mendoza-Reyes Susanna Blake Gabay Memorial Scholarship

Bianca Badillo Taro (Tot) Asai Memorial Scholarship

Owen Ramsey Taro (Tot) Asai Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Graves Ted Webber Memorial Scholarship

Margaret Totten Ted Webber Memorial Scholarship

Continuing College Scholarships for 2017-18 Awarded

Mireya Jimenez-Magana Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship

Hannah Simmons Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship

Aaron Lachino-Pinon Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship

Jessica Karr Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship

Carolina Torres-Santana Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship

Cooper Holtzman Ruth & Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship

Malia Schneider John & Martha Weber Memorial College Scholarship

Mayra Cordova Jesse Elder/Rose Nott Memorial Scholarship

Sebastian Barajas Oates Family Scholarship Fund (renewed)

Zachary Sampson Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship (renewed)