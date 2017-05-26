Acute story

Talk about the tree of knowledge: Jared Nagreen, third grade teacher at Horizon Christian School (and an alumni himself) holds a fallen cherry branch, gleaned from the school grounds, to help in his math instruction. “I like to use mnemonic devices to help the students remember how to apply math terms,” Nagreen said. In this case, the greenery goes with the trianglular isosceles, which rhymes with “I saw some leaves.” Prounounced “nuh-MON-ic,” here is how Wikipedia explains the concept: “Mnemonics make use of elaborative encoding, retrieval cues, and imagery as specific tools to encode any given information in a way that allows for efficient storage and retrieval.” Or, you could just say, “a phrase or object that helps you remember something kind of complicated.” Another example Nagreen uses is for the term acute (less than 90 degrees) angle: Nagreen tells students when you pick up “a cute puppy” you do so with your arms not far apart but close together.