Columbia Gorge Express bus starts Memorial Day weekend

ODOT’s Columbia Gorge Express bus service to Multnomah Falls will begin its second season on Friday, May 26, with bigger buses and service improvements.

Like in 2016, the bus will operate Friday through Sunday and on federal holidays — Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day — through Sept. 24, and will operate between the Gateway Transit Center and Multnomah Falls with a stop at Rooster Rock State Park.

The Columbia Gorge Express offers an inexpensive and hassle-free way to visit some of the Gorge’s most popular destinations. The service also increases accessibility for visitors who do not have access to a car. All buses are wheelchair accessible and can accommodate up to three bikes.

Season one surpassed expectations — more than 30,000 trips over 18 weekends — and highlighted a significant demand for transit service in the Gorge.

ODOT evaluated feedback from riders and is making these improvements for 2017:

Bigger buses to accommodate more riders and reduce wait times.

A new stop location among the bus bays at the Gateway Transit Center, closer to bus and MAX stops.

A new stop location at Rooster Rock State Park with more seating and shaded areas.

Buses will now accept cash and credit cards, though riders are encouraged to buy tickets online to avoid boarding delays.

The service provides transportation options that help relieve severe parking and traffic congestion at Multnomah Falls, one of the most popular attractions in Oregon. A round-trip ticket from Gateway Transit Center is $5 per person.

Travelers boarding at Rooster Rock State Park will pay the park’s $5 per vehicle day use fee and ride the shuttle for no additional charge.

Service will begin Friday, May 26 with 12 departures a day from the Gateway Transit Center, the first at 8:45 a.m. The final bus of the day back to Portland will leave Multnomah Falls at 6:40 p.m.

For more information,

go to www.ColumbiaGorge

Express.com.