Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society meets June 10 at Discovery Center

Jan Bony, OrGenWeb state coordinator will be the speaker at the next Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society meeting and program on June 10 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles. The public is invited to attend.

Bony is well known in the genealogy community and volunteers for RAGK (Random Acts Of Genealogy Kindness) and hosts several counties on OrGenWeb. Bony is from eastern Oregon, but lives in Vancouver, Wash., and is well versed in Washington State genealogy as well. She is a volunteer for various historical groups and is currently volunteering on the Champoeg 175th Anniversary Celebration “Birth Of Oregon.”

Bony is also scheduled to attend CGGS’s Genealogy Jamboree in October as one of the key speakers. As a lover of history and genealogy, she will be presenting a power point on the USGenWeb Project, with an emphasis on some special projects, along with the ORGenWeb and WAGenWeb projects, to help those searching for their families and histories on the internet. She will also be sharing information on genealogy research through Social Media.

The Columbia Gorge Genealogy Society meets the second Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. For more information, call Georga Foster at 541-296-2882.