The Dalles museums offer free admission for military

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Fort Dalles Museum, both in The Dalles, are participating in the 2017 Blue Star Museums program, which offers free admission for all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and up to five family members, from Memorial Day weekend beginning May 27, through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Free admission is available upon the display of an appropriate ID card. The military ID holder can either be an active duty service member or other family members. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program. A family member of active duty military may include a spouse or child, aunts, uncles, grandparents, etc.

For more information about the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org. For information about Fort Dalles Museum, call 541-296-4547 or visit www. fortdallesmuseum.org.

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fort Dalles Museum daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.