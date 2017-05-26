Second graders Nancy Mendoza, Grace Vasquez and Sarah MacPherson group up in May Street Elementary’s annual Dragon Dash May 17. The event has kids in each grade run laps around the school for 30 minutes. The event traditionally raises $10-11,000 annually, which the PTA uses for health and fitness-related programs at the school. This year, Columbia Gorge Organic donated more than 500 individual juices and smoothies for the event. “We're so grateful for Columbia Gorge Organic’s generous donation,” said Janet Cook, one of the event organizers. “The kids were thrilled."