Entertainment Update for May 27

As of Friday, May 26, 2017

Bluenami takes the stage at Moth Lounge

Gorge group Bluenami and its “strong rhythm and blues” perform May 27 at 8 p.m. at Moth Lounge, on Fourth Street between Oak and Cascade.

The Hazelnuts play Brian’s Sunday

Local band The Hazelnuts perform Sunday at Brian’s Pourhouse, 3-7 p.m., on Oak Street between Sixth and Seventh streets; kids are welcome.

Burlesque Review May 26

Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance presents Burlesque Review, May 26 at Hood River Hotel, for two shows:

• 7-8 p.m. all ages

• 8:30-10 p.m., 21 and over.

Performers include Isaiah Esquire, Nae Nae Dominatrix, and Honey Bae Heart. A silent auction happens from 6-8 p.m.; beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Proceeds benefit the first Pride Parade in Hood River on June 10. Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for under 18. Sponsors are MW, Hood River Hotel, Justin Buckles Productions and pFriem Family Brewery.

Kay Floria at the Buffalo

Kay Floria will be at the White Buffalo June 1 from 6-8 p.m. White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro is at 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River.

﻿

