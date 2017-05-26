Entertainment Update for May 27

Bluenami takes the stage at Moth Lounge

Gorge group Bluenami and its “strong rhythm and blues” perform May 27 at 8 p.m. at Moth Lounge, on Fourth Street between Oak and Cascade.

The Hazelnuts play Brian’s Sunday

Local band The Hazelnuts perform Sunday at Brian’s Pourhouse, 3-7 p.m., on Oak Street between Sixth and Seventh streets; kids are welcome.

Burlesque Review May 26

Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance presents Burlesque Review, May 26 at Hood River Hotel, for two shows:

• 7-8 p.m. all ages

• 8:30-10 p.m., 21 and over.

Performers include Isaiah Esquire, Nae Nae Dominatrix, and Honey Bae Heart. A silent auction happens from 6-8 p.m.; beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Proceeds benefit the first Pride Parade in Hood River on June 10. Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for under 18. Sponsors are MW, Hood River Hotel, Justin Buckles Productions and pFriem Family Brewery.

Kay Floria at the Buffalo

Kay Floria will be at the White Buffalo June 1 from 6-8 p.m. White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro is at 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River.