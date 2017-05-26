FFA teaches tractor driving; Chad Meunzer goes to State

Cody Durham and Chad Muenzer competed Tuesday for the right to compete at the Oregon State Fair in the Mt. Hood District FFA tractor driving competition in Canby.

Muenzer took third, qualifying for state fair; Durham took seventh in the 40-contestant field.

The Hood River Valley High School Principles of Ag class is in the middle of their tractor driving unit. Students in this course get the opportunity to operate a tractor through a set of obstacle courses both forward and in reverse. By the end of the unit, students will skillfully make their way through the obstacle course with a trailer attached.

This year, 30 students got the opportunity to drive and practice on a brand-new tractor purchased with an agriculture grant and discounted by McCormick Tractors and Hood River Supply. “Our new tractor allows us to align better with industry standards and improve safety,” teacher Nita Bozarth said.

High school students under the age of 16 can become certified for tractor and machinery operation, allowing them to drive tractor for potential employers.