Mad Hatter’s Tea Party fun

Jena Hager (Alice), Camilla Blanco (Queen of Hearts), Jadyn Howard (Rabbit) and Mallory Keller (Mad Hatter) — who won an award for Best Costume — at the recent Opportunity Connections Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an annual fundraiser for the program that offers help to people with developmental disabilities to live independently while working and enjoying activities in their community.
