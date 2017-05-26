Memorial Day service, May 29 at Idlewilde

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Idlewilde Cemetery, Tucker Road and Brookside.

Put on by Idlewilde Cemetery, American Legion Post No. 22, Anderson’s Tribute Center, Boy Scout Troop and Pack 378, and Hood River Boy Scout Troops and Packs 282 and 386

Participants:

• Fly over by pilots of WAAAM

• Guest speaker Sergeant Major (retired) Gavin McIlvenna, president, Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

• Hood River Valley High School Choir — National Anthem and patriotic song

• Hood River Valley High School Band — with Band/Choir Director Dan Kenealy

• “I was just there last night” — Nick Kirby

• Invocation and benediction — Pastor Carl Casey, Commander of American Legion Post No. 22

• “Flanders Field” — Diana Olshove, granddaughter of Rita Byrd

• Presentation of Flowers

• Veteran’s Walk of Honor

• Local Boy and Cub Scouts, Troops and Packs 282, 386 and 378

Reveille

Memorial Day 2017

By Eva Bryant

Two banners, each inside a case

Of oak and glass, set side by side

Are tightly folded into place

And in a closet, they abide

White stars upon a sea of blue

Red stripes against a field of white

For honor kept, devotion true

For courage and for sacrifice

Our parents were Veterans

Who served with honor in their day

Whose flags, in fitting reverence

Should not be sadly stowed away

But raised against a windy sky

Each one upon a rigid mast

To swell and snap and proudly fly

Until they fade and fray at last

Let us uncase these colors fair

These trifold knots let us work free

Unfurl them in the morning air

Release the cloth of liberty

Uncrease the facets of the stars

The seams that bind them all as one

Extend those white and crimson bars

And hoist them up against the sun

Eva Bryant lives in Hood River.