Memorial Day service, May 29 at Idlewilde

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Idlewilde Cemetery, Tucker Road and Brookside.
Put on by Idlewilde Cemetery, American Legion Post No. 22, Anderson’s Tribute Center, Boy Scout Troop and Pack 378, and Hood River Boy Scout Troops and Packs 282 and 386
Participants:
• Fly over by pilots of WAAAM
• Guest speaker Sergeant Major (retired) Gavin McIlvenna, president, Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
• Hood River Valley High School Choir — National Anthem and patriotic song
• Hood River Valley High School Band — with Band/Choir Director Dan Kenealy
• “I was just there last night” — Nick Kirby
• Invocation and benediction — Pastor Carl Casey, Commander of American Legion Post No. 22
• “Flanders Field” — Diana Olshove, granddaughter of Rita Byrd
• Presentation of Flowers
• Veteran’s Walk of Honor
• Local Boy and Cub Scouts, Troops and Packs 282, 386 and 378
Reveille
Memorial Day 2017
By Eva Bryant
Two banners, each inside a case
Of oak and glass, set side by side
Are tightly folded into place
And in a closet, they abide
White stars upon a sea of blue
Red stripes against a field of white
For honor kept, devotion true
For courage and for sacrifice
Our parents were Veterans
Who served with honor in their day
Whose flags, in fitting reverence
Should not be sadly stowed away
But raised against a windy sky
Each one upon a rigid mast
To swell and snap and proudly fly
Until they fade and fray at last
Let us uncase these colors fair
These trifold knots let us work free
Unfurl them in the morning air
Release the cloth of liberty
Uncrease the facets of the stars
The seams that bind them all as one
Extend those white and crimson bars
And hoist them up against the sun
Eva Bryant lives in Hood River.
