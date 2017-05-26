Memorial Day Weekend events … and beyond

Kids and families will find plenty of things to do this weekend and in the next week. Here’s a short list of fun events happening right away and a few more to plan for as summer approaches:

Take a swim on Monday

Hood River Aquatic Center, 18th and May streets, will be open regular hours on Monday, including an open swim from 1-3 p.m.

‘Art of Japan’ exhibit

Columbia Center for the Art’s current exhibit (213 Cascade Ave.) concludes this weekend, with a multi-faceted display of traditional and modern art from Japan or inspired by Japanese culture.

HR Farmers’ Market

The first 20 kids at the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. market will receive a $2 voucher for fresh fruit or vegetables. Music, kids’ games, and the sights and sounds of the market are all part of the fun. (Fifth and Columbia, right across from Hood River Cinemas; take in a matinee?)

Enjoy an art walk

Art of Community “Big Art” tour, year three, is fully in place as of this weekend. Go to art-of-community.com for an online AOC map of the large works of art located along streets and pedestrian areas on the waterfront, downtown and on the Heights.

The in-the-works “Remains Gallery mural” is underway at Third and Industrial; it’s located a block or two from five or six of the AOC sculptures. You might find artists Nik Vik and Nate Chavez at work, and you can ask them about the project, in part a tribute to the late Forest Andrews, who died at the location in 2011.

The Hazelnuts play Brian’s Sunday

Local band The Hazelnuts perform Sunday at Brian’s Pourhouse, 3 to 7 p.m., on Oak Street between Sixth and Seventh streets; kids are welcome.

Harry Potter Trivia June 2

Think you know all there is to know about the Wizarding World? Come test your skills and share some butterbeer, and try your luck with some Bertie Bott’s Beans with other Potter fans, June 2 at 5 p.m. at Hood River Library. Come in costume for extra points.

This program is free and open to the public and aimed at fans aged 9 and up. For details contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit at hoodriverlibrary.org.

Adult and Family Outings

Plan ahead for Trout Lake-based Cascade Mountain School’s annual Adult and Family Outings. Registration is open for the outings and 2017 Summer Camps. Needs-based scholarships are available. A full list of camps can be found on the next page or by visiting www. cascademountainschool.org. The next outing will be the June 17 Ethnobotany Hike: Jeanette Burkhardt leads a guided hike to explore the human uses of plants in the Gorge.

Touch and feel day

Hood River Valley High School FFA hosts its annual event for local school children, known as “touch and feel day” with sessions in the morning and afternoon at the HRVHS Land Lab, May 31.