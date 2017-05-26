Missing woman reported, last seen in Stevenson

On May 23, Brenda Lee Symons was reported missing/endangered by her family. She was in the Stevenson, Wash., area for the past few days visiting her brother. He reported coming home from work and finding Symons and her vehicle, a two-tone maroon/silver 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with Oregon Crater Lake plate of CK66334, missing.

The truck is an extended cab with a silver diamond plate truck box. Symons has never been to Stevenson or the Skamania County area prior to this visit.

Symons was recently released from a Bend, Ore., hospital, where she was being treated for an unknown mental health related issue. Symons is 5’04 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Symons or her vehicle is asked to contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, 509-427-9490.