Sports briefs for May 27

HRMGA holds first tourney of 2017

The Hood River Men’s Golf Association held its first tournament of the year May 21, where golfers used three clubs and a putter for the 18-hole event. Len Hickman took first place in the tourney, followed by Doug Hamada, who also won KPS for holes seven and 15.

HRVST competes at Madras Invite

The Hood River Valley Swim Team Osprey sent eight swimmers to the Madras Aquatic Center to compete in the Madras Swim Team Spring Splash Invitational this last week. Fergie Waag swam the 50-yard fly and 100 freestyle for the first time and dropped a full second from last week’s 100 Individual Medley time (1 minute, 42.99 seconds). Max Graves swam the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke for the first time and dropped nine seconds in his 50 backstroke. William Frost dropped time in both the 25 backstroke (25.26) and 25 free (22.47) and placed third in both. Claire Couvreux swam to a sixth-place finish in both the 25 backstroke (26.96) and 25 free (25.11). Leah Sandoval took 17 seconds off her 100 breaststroke (2:02.86). Michelle Graves knocked time off her 50 free and finished with a 31.77, and Nora Sandoval placed sixth in the 200 free with a 2:25.22. Sophia Kaden had six swims and as many personal best times — including an eight-second drop in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.78) and two events she had never swam before: the 200 breaststroke and 100 fly. Next up for the Osprey is the Big Wave Decathalon in Mt. Hood over Memorial Day weekend.

Annie Veatch named to All-NWC softball team

Annie Veatch, a 2014 Hood River Valley High School graduate who is currently a junior on the George Fox University softball team, received her third straight honor on the All-Northwest Conference (NWC) team. This also marks her second straight All-NWC first team selection after receiving an All-NWC honorable mention in 2015. Veatch led the team in games played (37), batting average (.360), on base percentage (.471), slugging percentage (.623), doubles (12), RBIs (29) and was tied for first in hits (41). She was a force in the conference with a fielding percentage of .996 at first base with a third-best 254 putouts. Veatch has also climbed up the George Fox record books with the eighth most all-time hits at 118 and tied for sixth all-time in doubles at 25. She currently has the sixth-best all-time career batting average at .337.

Early bird registration for A-Town Throwdown ends May 31

Early-registration discounts ($25 off) for the A-Town Throwdown end May 31. The A-Town Throwdown is a new windsurfing/kiteboarding/stand-up paddleboarding event held in Arlington at the newly reconstructed launch area at the marina. The event, sponsored by the Port of Arlington, will also feature demo vendors, exhibitors, food, and live music. For more information and to register for the event, go to atownthrowdown2017.eventbrite.com, or check out the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association’s Facebook page “Gorge Windsurfing.”

Hood River Handball Tournament June 3

The third annual Hood River Handball Tournament will return June 3 at the Hood River Elks Club in downtown Hood River from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Handball is a game played on a walled court or against a single wall or board by two or four players who use their hands to strike the ball. Profits from raffle and drinks sales ($2 beers!) will got to benefit Evan Sowa, a two-year-old Hood River boy who was born with VSD (ventricular septal defect) and a narrowing of the aorta. For more information on the tournament format, go to wphlive.tv/the-2017-wph-hood-river-invitational or contact the Hood River Handball Association at hoodriverha@gmail.com or 541-399-2656.

Oregon Beach Wrestling State Championships June 3

The Oregon Beach Wrestling State Championships will be returning for a 13th year and will be held at the Hood River Marina Beach June 3. Senior, high school, and kids levels will be included, as well as male and female divisions for senior and high school levels. Medals will be awarded for first through third place. Registration goes from 9-10 a.m., with competition starting at 11 a.m. Registration costs $15; spectators get in for free. Men must wear athletic swimming trunks and women wear a one- or two-piece bathing suit (fight/board shorts and compression shirts are OK). Athletes wrestle on a sand surface, with matches lasting three minutes; the first to three points is the winner, with one point for a takedown or push-out and two points for a takedown with back exposure. For more info, contact Trent Kroll at 541-399-6123 or trent.kroll@hoodriver.k12.or.us.

Skyler Hunter named to Big Ten All-Freshman Team

Skyler Hunter, a 2016 HRVHS graduate, was named this week to the Big-Ten All-Freshman Team as a member of the Purdue Boilermakers, where he is an outfielder. Hunter played shortstop for the HRV baseball team and was a member of the 2015 state championship team. Hunter was recognized as one of the “key components of the Boilermakers’ greatest year-to-year turnaround in program history.” Hunter made all 51 of his starts in center field this year. He reached base safely in 22 of the 24 Big Ten games this year while starting every game since March 10. Hunter entered the Big Ten Tournament leading the team in batting average (.325) and hits (63) — 28 of his hits coming with two outs. He has hit safely in every game of six different weekends and is on pace to become Purdue’s first freshman to lead the team in batting average since 2010. Hunter is already the first freshman since 2010 to reach the 30-RBI benchmark.