Three injured in Highway 35 Odell junction crash

A nearly head-on collision at Highway 35 and Odell Highway left three adults from the Parkdale area with injuries Thursday evening.

It was the second crash at the Odell junction that day, following another wreck in the morning. The second was the most severe and required a life flight helicopter medical transfer.

Oregon State Police, who led the crash investigation, said in an incident log two vehicles were involved.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Lauren Huffman, 34, was driving a green Acura SUV northbound on Highway 35, and made a left turn onto Highway 282, the log states. As the Acura was crossing over, a southbound black Hyundai sedan driven by Joshua Duddles, 38, collided with the other car “nearly head-on.”

The crash blocked the intersection. Emergency crews from valley fire departments and law enforcement agencies converged on the scene, controlling traffic and attending to the crash patients.

Wreckage from the two cars and a stray tire littered the roadway. Parkdale Towing took the vehicles away.

The drivers, Huffman and Duddles, were transported by ground ambulance to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

A passenger in the black car, Chelsea Nickell, 34, was transported by life flight to Oregon Health & Science University. The helicopter landed at Hood River County fairgrounds to pick up the patient, who appeared to show signs of consciousness as Hood River Fire & EMS medics transferred her on a stretcher to the air ambulance.

An OHSU spokesperson confirmed Friday morning that Nickell had been released from the hospital.

An OSP official could not be reached for more information by press time.