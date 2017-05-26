Walker wins Mayflower Society scholarship

The Oregon Mayflower Society has chosen Abby Walker, a senior at Hood River Valley High School, to be the recipient of a $500 scholarship. She is a direct descendant of three Mayflower passengers: John Alden, Priscilla Mullins and Richard Warren. She is the daughter of Eric and Trisha Walker and the granddaughter of Joni Walker, all of Hood River.

Walker is student body president at HRVHS, and has been involved in student government and National Honor Society. Locally, she has been active in the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, FISH Food Bank, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Sons and Daughters of the Oregon Pioneers.

“The Oregon Mayflower Society is proud to name her a scholarship winner,” said Beth Lambright, deputy governor. “Her essay ‘What My Mayflower Ancestors Mean to Me’ (was) read at our state meeting in Portland on May 13. She is also being awarded a National Juniors medal form the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.”