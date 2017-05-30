0

17 in '17

2017 Graduation: HRVHS and Horizon Christian

As of Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Olivia Acosta: University of Utah; theater tech and electrical engineering. "I’m excited and ready. I’m excited to be an adult and take care of myself, and make a contribution to society instead of just being a kid."

Jose Barrera: Linn-Benton Community College; business and management. "I feel pretty happy to get out of high school, move out and do my own thing. I hope to get a good job as the manager of some big company, have a family and take care of my parents after they retire."

Bryson Cipriano: Central Oregon Community College. "I’m happy, but I’m also nervous and sad about leaving everybody. But I’m also happy because I’m leaving everybody. I’m nervous to live alone. I don’t think the future looks too good, but as for my future, I hope I can make it as happy as I see fit."

Nathan Daniel: Mount Hood Community College; performing arts. "I’m excited, but I’m going to miss everything. I’m just excited to see what happens."

William Decker: U.S. Air Force Academy. "I’m excited. It’s been fun and I think the school has prepared me, but I’m ready to move on to other things. I got my pilot’s license at 17. I hope to fly fighter planes in the Air Force. I get a thrill from flying. It gives you a new perspective a lot of people don’t see. And being a fighter pilot in the Air Force is an experience you can’t get anywhere else."

Ruben Gonzaga: Reed College; political science and philosophy. "I’m ready! I’m more ready than I have been in four years. I’m both excited and terrified of the future. I guess that’s why I’m excited about it. And I guess I’m pretty lucky compared to a lot of people, in terms of how my future is secured, and I plan to take advantage of that. The future is going to be pretty great."

Morgan Graves: Gonzaga University; political science and international studies. "It’s bittersweet because it’s so easy to continue to do something you’ve done for so long. Change is hard. I’m looking forward to change, even though it will be difficult for me. And I’m looking forward to working towards my goals."

Kristen Gray: Pacific Lutheran University; nursing. "I’m excited and nervous — not really to graduate, but what’s after that. I’m kind of scared to have to be on my own and not have my parents to depend on anymore. I hope that I enjoy nursing, because I don’t really know — I don’t have experience with that job career stuff. And I hope financially it’s all going to work out."

Jodee Hicks: Undecided, likely Multnomah University on a basketball scholarship. "I’m ready to be out of high school and be on my own and grow up a little. I’m nervous because it’s going out in the world and discovering myself. I might go into the medical field. I don’t want to become something that when I get out of college I won’t have a job."

Abby Kinoshita: Southern Virginia University; athletic training with a minor in arts and marketing. "I’m both really excited and really anxious (about graduating). I feel there is lots of opportunity if I put in the work. I feel like there’s a fine line between failing and succeeding — never in my life have I been so close to graduating and dropping out of school at the same time. Motivation went downhill when the sun came out."

Oralia Linares: Western Oregon University; graphic design. "I’m excited because I just want to leave and do other stuff. I hope I can get a job where I’m happy, and go other places and travel."

Mario Medina: Portland Community College; diesel mechanics. "It feels good because my parents didn’t graduate from high school, so I’ll be the first one in the family. I just hope I get my major at PCC and I hope I get a steady job, and be able to help my parents out."

Ross Morrison: Oregon State University; biochemistry and biophysics. "It’s bittersweet — I guess I’m excited to leave, but leaving behind this stage of my life is hard. I hope the future is good."

Leia Paul: Boise State University; nursing. "I’m excited for (graduation). I can’t wait to graduate with my fellow classmates that I’ve gone to school with for so long. The future is scary, but full of possibility. So I’m hoping for the best."

Amy Requa: St. Olaf’s College, Minn., environmental policy. "I’m excited, and I feel like I’ve been ready for a while. I’m really excited to go to college and have new experiences and living on my own. I want to go law school and become an environmental policy lawyer. It’s our responsibility to take care of the earth."

Andrew Rinella: Grand Canyon University, Ariz., pre-med. "I feel ready — just ready to get onto the next stage of my life and see what’s out there. I’d like to go to medical school and become an emergency room doctor. I like helping people and I’ve been in the emergency room and have seen it."

Joey Slover: Oregon State University Cascades; energy systems engineering, with a minor in sustainability. "I’m excited to be moving on to new things. High school is fun, but I’m ready to be elsewhere. I think there’s a lot of decisions to be made about the fate of our planet. It’s really important to realize how important our environment is. If we don’t do something about it, nobody will fix it for us. Nobody will bail us out."

Local high school students graduate next weekend, and they will be going in dozens of directions. For Kaleidoscope this week, we asked 17 members of the Class of 2017 to talk about their plans and visions for the future, at this cusp of a new chapter in each of their lives.

HRV Talon will be live-streaming the Hood River Valley High School graduation on June 9.

Anyone who cannot attend can go on the HRVTalon.com website to view streaming of the entire event, which will include coverage of each student receiving their diploma. The video will be available for viewing on the website after the event. The program will include interviews with graduating seniors about their favorite memories and plans for the future, and any seniors who wish to be featured can contact advisor Dave Case or a Talon staff reporter.

Hood River Valley High School: 7:30 p.m. on June 9, Henderson Stadium; seating is available, with priority to families of graduates.

Horizon Christian School: 2 p.m. on June 10. With 27 graduates, this is the largest class in the school history.

Josh Boyden, class of 2007, will be the guest speaker. (Mark Boyden Memorial Gymnasium, the venue, is named for Josh’s grandfather.)

