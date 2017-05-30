AAA: Oregon bucks trend toward increased fuel prices

After several weeks of declines, retail gas prices moved up in many markets ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend due to rising demand and higher crude oil prices.

“For the week, the national average for regular unleaded added 2 cents to $2.36 a gallon, while Oregon’s average held at $2.73,” said AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds in a May 24 press release.

“AAA projected that more than 39 million Americans would travel this Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 2.7 percent over 2016. The vast majority — 88 percent — are driving to their destinations, up 2.4 percent over last year. The rise in road travel could pressure pump prices to continue to increase into the summer months, potentially returning to the higher averages seen in April.”

Oregon is one of only eight states where gas prices held steady or went down in the last week. The largest weekly increase is in Ohio (up 10 cents).

Oregon is one of 46 states and the District of Columbia where prices are lower now than a month ago. The largest monthly decrease is in Florida (down 15 cents) and the largest increase is in California (up 6 cents). The national average is 6 cents less and the Oregon average is 4 cents less than a month ago.

The West Coast continues to have the most expensive pump prices in the nation. California bumps Hawaii as the state with the most expensive prices. Both states are the only two with averages at or above $3 a gallon. Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Nevada round out the top six. Oregon is fifth most expensive for the 12th week in a row.