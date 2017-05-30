‘Buy a Stranger a Ticket’ program at Columbia Center for the Arts

Columbia Center for the Arts has introduced a new program to help bring the performing arts to a wider audience. Their “Buy a Ticket for a Stranger” campaign invites those who purchase tickets for plays, music and dance recitals, films and presentations to purchase a ticket or tickets for others who may not have the means to attend these performing arts events.

“This program is a collaboration between several area non-profit organizations and Columbia Arts,” said Kristyn Fix, events manager for CCA.

“Anyone purchasing a ticket for a CCA performing arts event can simply click on the ‘Buy a Ticket for a Stranger’ button and purchase tickets for others. When free tickets become available, we send a message out to our partners to let them know, and they in turn let their clients know.

“We love the synergy of the whole process, and the joy of engaging so many people in the many performing arts here at the center,” she said.

The “Buy a Ticket for a Stranger” opportunity is available for all performing arts events on the CCA website at columbiaarts.org or in the gallery.