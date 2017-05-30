Columbia Arts launches ‘Art Matters’ celebration

Columbia Center for the Arts is spending the month of June celebrating the arts and the significance of art in the community. Activities will happen at the center and emphasize the joy and importance art brings to the community.

June 1 — Poetry treasure hunt. Find poems hidden downtown and redeem them at the art center for a raffle ticket to win Summer Arts Camps scholarships or a grand prize raffle basket filled with art, tickets, and a host of goodies. You can also get raffle tickets throughout the month by frequenting select local businesses that will announced on CCA’s social media pages.

June 4 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free Outdoor Art Children’s Workshop by Audrey Mae Bernhardt and Lindsey Hegemann will feature sidewalk chalk art and small painted rocks for the #HoodRiverRocks community campaign. Please RSVP.

Second and fourth Thursdays — 6:30 p.m., The Gorge Expression Session Music Jams will be led by Ryan Murtfeldt in the CCA theater. Bring your instruments, your voice, and your willingness to be creative, get funky, and get passionate about music together. These jam sessions are open to everyone and have a suggested donation at the door.

“At CCA, we feel that art’s importance can’t be underestimated. It’s what bring richness, joy, challenge, and excitement to our lives,” said Kerry Cobb, executive director. “The staff and board decided to create a month-long celebration of the arts to share with the communities of the Gorge.”

All events for the month of June’s Art Matters campaign may be found on the center’s website at columbiaarts.org.