‘Connect to Your Cause Fair’ June 4

Have fun, sing, dance, eat food and join a diversity of community groups, nonprofits and causes on Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the first ever "Connect to Your Cause Fair.” The event will be held at Laughing Tara Living Arts, 3015 Lower Mill Drive, Hood River, and is free and for all ages. The fun includes local food vendors, live music, dancing, and a variety of workshops throughout the day.



Twenty community groups have will be tabling at the event, including The Next Door, Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center, Columbia River Women’s Action Network, Klickitat Advocacy, Adopt A Dog, Columbia Gorge CASA, SMART (Start Making A Reader Today), FISH Food Bank, Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, Hood River 4-H & OSU Extension, Providence Hospice of the Gorge, The Dalles Air Coalition (TDAC), Columbia Gorge Peace Village, Fresh Start Culinary, Big Brothers Big Sisters, CultureSeed, Junior Youth Spiritual Empowerment Program, HAVEN From Domestic and Sexual Violence, and Youth Empowerment Shelter.

The aim of the fair is "joining together to create a more inclusive, socially just and environmentally responsible world,” stated a press release.

Community support for this volunteer expo includes 15 Gorge businesses who have donated over 25 prizes for the fair’s raffle. Buy a raffle ticket to support the fair and win windsurfing lessons, White Salmon River rafting trips, group wine tastings, hotel stays, acupuncture and massage sessions, and food from some great local eateries.

Raffle organizer Jennifer Szolnoki, a resident of Underwood, is grateful for the donations. “The support for our raffle has been amazing. The Connect to Your Cause Fair really seems to be an idea that speaks to people!”



Fair organizers will sell these tickets not only at the fair but the First Friday event in Hood River on June 2. Learn about the fair and buy raffle tickets from 5-8 p.m. in front of the Oak Street Pub, at Oak Street and Fourth.



•

The event grew out of the recognition by a group of Gorge residents that there is a need to feel engaged and empowered to make a difference in the world, and to feel connected to all kinds of people, including those with different political views. The workshops will include “Having Tough Conversations in Difficult Times” facilitated by Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center, a “dances of universal peace” workshop and two song workshops featuring songs that build community and compassion.



For more information, including the groups attending and the event schedule, go to www. connecttoyourcause.weebly.com (English) or conectatecontucausa.weebly.com (Spanish), or email connecttoyourcause@gmail.com.