Hay Fire on I-84

Maria Roblez of Oregon State Forest Service and Firefighter/EMT Nick Stevens of Cascade Locks Fire Department pull smoldering hay bales off a trailer May 25 at exit 56 on Interstate 84. Driver Gail Lodewick noticed smoke at about 2 p.m. a half-mile east and was able to pull over at Viento State Park. Oregon State Trooper Thad Routson was driving by and saw the smoke, called 9-1-1 and came to Lodewick’s aid. “She was still hooked up and trying to unhook, and I used the fire extinguisher, but it was deep inside,” Routson said. “It knocked the flames down a little.” The entire load, worth about $1,300, was lost; Lodewick had purchased the hay near Moro and was transporting it to a horse training facility near Hillsboro. “I’m just grateful no one was hurt,” she said. As firefighters put out the fire, she fed her nephew, Nolan, 2, in the cab of her truck.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea