Letters to the Editor for May 31

Thankful

Many, many thanks to Tammy at Tammy’s Floral for remembering to put flowers on my husband’s grave in Parkdale on Memorial Day. She couldn’t reach me by phone to remind me this year because my number had changed. She sent a letter, but it didn’t arrive until Sunday. When I called her early this morning (Monday), she had already taken flowers to the cemetery for me. This lady is absolutely an extraordinary person to be so thoughtful. Many thanks, Tammy!

Gay Hutson

Kingman, Ariz.

Best left alone

It was extremely disheartening to hear how the Hood River City Council voted with regard to Morrison Park last Monday night. All the arguments for preserving such a park in our midst were so strong and so darn obvious I thought for sure that the wisdom of protecting its status was secure. At least there were two that could see the obvious.

To them I say, “Thank you!” Come on the rest of you: developing this little park in such a key area will not solve the affordable housing issue for more than a few years at best. Given projected population increase, anyone can see that. A much more sensible affordable housing quick fix would be to look at the ugly Hood River Public Works area off 18th Street. What a huge amount of wasted space that could be easily consolidated and used for housing alternatives.

Sacrificing a lovely park, one that could play such an important role in the future linking of trails and providing key access to the western waterfront, is just plain stupid and extremely short-sighted. Was it Theodore Roosevelt who said: “A society will be judged by what it can afford to leave alone”? He was talking about places just like Morrison Park. You blew it big time, Hood River City Council. In the not so distant future, when a whole lot more people live here than now, future city councils will look at the crowding and traffic issues bedeviling their community and will likely say, “If only ... if only they would have left that place alone. What were they thinking?”

Daniel Dancer

Hood River

Walden: tell room to support Paris

This week the nation is to learn if Trump is pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. Rep. Greg Walden would be wise to encourage him not to. Walden has said multiple times in town hall meetings that his job politically is to “be in the room” — in other words, not to distance himself from Trump so that he can have some input on major issues.

Therefore, while Walden is in the room he should mention that many of his constituents are farmers and ranchers (whom he professes great concern for) and whose livelihoods will be impacted now and for decades to come by climate change. Following the desire of fossil fuel corporations to disengage from the Paris agreement won’t do farmers and ranchers any favors.

Tracie Hornung

Parkdale

Trail masterpiece

Three big cheers for the City of Hood River and the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District for all they do to provide quality parks and trails in our area. As residents of the Heights, we make frequent use of the Indian Creek Trail, a jewel of an urban trail (including its recently rebuilt Seventh Street stairs).

We particularly compliment the HRVRD for the newly opened Indian Creek South Side Connector Trail, which begins on the Indian Creek Trail just below Dutch Bros. Coffee and winds past the neighborhoods on the south side of Indian Creek. Lots of work went into digging out this trail and building its boardwalks and stairs (with railings). It is a masterpiece of trail building.

Cindy Allen

Tom Kaser

Hood River

Memorial

Day Poetry

I want to express my thanks to the organizers, sponsors, participants and attendees for the excellent Memorial Day celebration at Idlewilde Cemetery.

Since Decoration Day (now Memorial Day) was first declared a national day in 1868 by Commander in Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, General John A. Logan, it has celebrated the remembrance of all who died while serving in the armed forces. A day of reflection by our leaders and our country about the grief caused by wars is important to help us all understand the sacrifices our armed forces may have to make and why responsible leadership should utilize warfare only as a last resort in maintaining world order.

I would recommend thoughtful reading and discussion of poetry such as John McCrae’s “Flanders Fields,” or Robert Service’s “The Convalescent” and “The March of the Dead” to enlighten us all about the need to continue to seriously and respectfully honor those who paid the ultimate price for our liberties and relaxation on each peaceful Memorial Day holiday. Give thanks with a grateful heart.

Rick McBee

Hood River