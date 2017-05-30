0

Mid-Columbia Unit 20 scholarship winner announced

As of Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Annika Dobo

Mid-Columbia Unit 20 of the Oregon Retired Educators Association, from Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties, has selected Annika Dobo, The Dalles, as its scholarship recipient for 2017. Dobo will be a junior at Eastern Oregon University this fall, and is majoring in elementary education. Each year, the association offers a scholarship to a third, fourth or fifth year college student who aspires to become a teacher and is attending an Oregon school.

