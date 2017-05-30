Pick of the Week: Mercado del Valle Farmers’ Market begins season June 1

Mercado del Valle returns to downtown Odell June 1. The market will be held on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 4-7 p.m., ending Aug. 19.

The market will be on Atkinson Drive, next to Wy’east Community Church. Find local produce and vendors, as well as music, kids’ activities and performances. The first 20 kids will receive a free $2 market token to buy their own fruits and vegetables.

Debit and credit cards, WIC and Senior FDNP vouchers, Veggie Rx, and SNAP are accepted; an extra $5 will be given to SNAP customers to increase their shopping power. Information on all of these programs can be found in the orange information tent.

For more information, call 541-490-6420, email communications @gorgegrown.com or visit www. gorgegrown.org.