‘Revolutionizing Education and Training’ June 8 at Hood River Library

Visit the Hood River Library on June 8 from 7-9 p.m. to learn about virtual reality and how to use it as a teaching tool with Chuck Evans, Radiant Perspectives.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.

Recent advances in technology make virtual reality a powerful teaching tool, enabling new ways of experiential learning both in classrooms and businesses, stated a press release. Find out how VR can take education and training to a new level. This is an opportunity to ask questions, and try out VR in person.

Evans lives in White Salmon and is the owner of Radiant Perspectives. As a member of the Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA), Evans wants to see the Gorge to be known for having a thriving education and business community.

For more information contact Evans at Chuck@RadiantPerspectives.com or on Facebook at fb.com/RadiantPerspectives.