Robotics team hosts STEM Fair on June 2

Hood River Valley High School’s Steelhead Robotics team — back from their Worlds robotics competition — will hold a community STEM Fair on Oak Street during First Friday events on June 2 from 5-7 p.m.
STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — educational programs in the Hood River County School District and engineering businesses in the Gorge will be the fair’s focus, with a goal of promoting youth interest and participation in STEM programs in the Hood River Valley.
Presenters will include Google and local businesses; a variety of projects by HRCSD science, math, engineering and technology classes will also be available for viewing.
