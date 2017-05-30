Sheppard’s Work

At the new Sheppard’s location on the waterfront, crews are putting the finishing touches on landscaping and other exterior touches such as fencing for the display yard. The farm implement and supply company’s move and expansion from its downtown location on State Street to Second and Riverside will more than triple its current size and provide dedicated freight area and off-street parking. The company plans a grand opening on June 16.
