Underwood Community Gardens provides summer children’s programs

Underwood Community Gardens welcomes the community to celebrate children and wellness in the garden this summer with gardening programs at the Underwood Community Center.

These free programs are for children ages 7-12, with one special class for those ages 12-16.

Activities are hand-on and include gardening concepts and cycles, exploration of plant parts, food knowledge and creative art activities.

Registration is not necessary — simply drop in — but parent supervision is required. Classes run from 10-11:30 a.m.

Class schedule is as follows:

June 28 — “How Our Garden Grows: Plant Parts, Progress and Potential.” For children ages 7-12.

July 10 — “Plant Art: Solar Printing.” For children ages 7-12.

July 24 — “Words and Wonder in the Garden” with Ashley Sprouse Erdely. For children ages 7-11.

Aug. 7 — Words and Writing in the Garden” with Ashley Sprouse Erdely. For children ages 12-16.

Aug. 21 — “Garden Pizza Party.” For children ages 7-12.

Sept. 23 — “It’s a Wrap: Garden Cleanup and Savings.” For children ages 7-12.

For more information, email underwoodcommunitygardens.ucg@gmail.com.