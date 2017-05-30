Jurgen Hess leads a group from the Lawn Alternatives Class, hosted by EnviroGorge through Hood River Community Education, in replacing a lawn with native plants from Humble Roots Farm and Nursery, LLC in Mosier. For more information on EnviroGorge, contact Miko Ruhlen at miko@envirogorge.com.
