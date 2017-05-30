0

Wild lawn

Jurgen Hess leads a group from the Lawn Alternatives Class, hosted by EnviroGorge through Hood River Community Education.

Submitted photo
Jurgen Hess leads a group from the Lawn Alternatives Class, hosted by EnviroGorge through Hood River Community Education.

As of Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Jurgen Hess leads a group from the Lawn Alternatives Class, hosted by EnviroGorge through Hood River Community Education, in replacing a lawn with native plants from Humble Roots Farm and Nursery, LLC in Mosier. For more information on EnviroGorge, contact Miko Ruhlen at miko@envirogorge.com.

Submitted photo

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)