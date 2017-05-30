YESTERYEARS: Temperatures soar above 90-degree mark in 1947

1917 — 100 years ago

W.T. Price, city park commissioner, has been making some extensive improvements in Chautauqua Park during the past week. A considerable area has been seeded to grass; a general cleanup has been made and paths, seats and other conveniences for the benefit of the public will be made.

1927 — 90 years ago

The following uniform prices have been set for picking and packing strawberries this season, according to V.C. Follenius, general manager of the Apple Growers Association. Picking price for packed berries: 10 cents per carrier of 6 hallocks, with the provision that all pickers who remain with the grower through the entire season shall receive a bonus of 2 cents per carrier. Packing price: Eighteen cents per crate with the provision that all packers who remain with the grower through the entire season shall receive a bonus of 4 cents per crate. The picking price for cannery berries will be announced later.

VERBATIM: Capsule Items Still Needed A time capsule will soon be packed and sealed here for 100 years. People handling the arrangements say there is still time for people to contribute for the capsule, and that there is ample space for fairly large items to be placed. The capsule’s future home will be a concrete floor vault inside the new museum at the Port of Hood River Marina site. The instructions labeling the site will direct its opening just a century from now. The “storage core” of the capsule and some of the materials it will contain will be displayed through June 7 at the Pacific Power and Light office in Hood River on Oak Street. “There has been an excellent response on the part of organizations and individuals to provide materials for the capsule,” said Jim Struck, one of the committee members on the project. Some examples of types of materials that will be stored in the capsule are: U.S. Forest Service maps and information on forestry practices, extension office on the history of agriculture and current production practices, photographs and history of the Port of Hood River development, Panorama sections of the Hood River News, church histories and membership, United Telephone directory, Sears and Roebuck catalog. These materials tell of what it is like now, for people to view in 100 years. “There is still time, until June 8, to submit material for the capsule,” said Struck. “The material should be of general interest, it could give a short history, current status, membership, it could project the future.” He said materials should be left at the Hood River County Bank, FMC in Odell or McIsaac’s store in Parkdale. In the event a person is unable to deliver the material, he or she can call one of the committee members for a pick up. They are Struck and Bernice Hoffman, Mace Baldwin, Jack Baldwin, Lew Merz and Janice Merz. On June 9, the capsule will be packed and taken to Martin-Marietta in The Dalles for sealing inside the outer container. Jack Doan, Lee Gunderson and R.W. Peterson have been instrumental in providing, designing and sealing the capsule. Time capsule dedication will be on the evening of July 2 at the museum. All interested persons may attend the dedication at a time to be announced later. — Hood River News, June 2, 1977

1937 — 80 years ago

The first local-grown commercial strawberries were received Wednesday at the Heights Cash & Carry store. They were grown by T.H. Markley on his Avalon Way ranch and were of the Adkins variety. The first delivery was 18 boxes.

One of the major projects now in hand at CCC Camp at Wyeth is the landscaping of the grounds at the camp. John T. Crockett enlists the aid of Hood River County residents who may have plants or shrubs to spare. If residents who are willing to donate these will drop a line to him, care of CCC co. 4765, at Cascade Locks, he will arrange for a truck to call and pick up shrubs or plants.

1947 — 70 years ago

The last week in May has been unusually hot in eastern Oregon, but Hood River Valley was cooler than most other areas, with high temperatures in the valley not to exceed the 90-degree mark. Last Sunday, residents of The Dalles suffered in a temperature of 101, but in Hood River Valley, most thermometers which were in the shade registered less than 90. Monday was another hot, sultry day here, with a shade temperature in the valley at 88 degrees and two to four degrees warmer in town. Tuesday evening, however, with a lightning storm only a few miles away from Hood River Valley, a high westerly wind quickly dropped the temperature in the low seventies. A threat of rain, however, did not materialize, and while Tuesday was cooler, a rising barometer indicated that rain was still some distance away from the Mid-Columbia area.

1957 — 60 years ago

Forty-five seniors are to be graduated from Hood River High School Tuesday night following baccalaureate services Sunday. The Sunday services and Tuesday commencement exercises start at 8:15 p.m. The eighth-grade commencement will be held at the May Street School gym on Monday at 8 p.m. Speakers will be Kent Busse, valedictorian, and Gale Arnold, salutatorian.

A total of 552 persons received anti-polio inoculations at the Saturday clinic, bringing the total to 1,149 who have received the free service, reports Dr. J. Allan Henderson, county health officer.

1967 — 50 years ago

The last major phase of the long sought after Clear Creek Dam and pipeline entered the bidding stage this week when bid invitations for $1.3 million of work were mailed Wednesday. The special use permit for the project was granted last week, and the project agreement completed with the Washington, D.C., Soil Conservation District office Wednesday of this week. The dam will be 109 feet high and 1,500 feet long. Waters backed up by the earth workers will cover an area of about 125 acres and will provide some 3,500 acre feet of water to supplement water from Eliot Creek and divert clean water from Clear Creak to the pipeline system for the Middle Fork Irrigation District.

1977 — 40 years ago

Ordinarily, it’s a routine matter when the fresh fruit sales are wrapped up each year by Diamond Fruit Growers, Inc. Not so for the 1976-1977 year. When the last boxes of controlled atmosphere d’Anjou pears were sold by June 1, it marked the end of the biggest job of its kind ever undertaken by the sales staff of the large fruit growing cooperative. At the start of the sales season, the job looked awesome to the point there was a possibility some of the fresh winter pears wouldn’t find a market through regular channels. The whole industry harvested a record crop of winter pears — 8,163,416 boxes. Part of that total was a record d’Anjou crop, which forms the bulk of the winter pear deal. Conditions of the crop proved excellent throughout the selling year.

1987 — 30 years ago

A traffic bottleneck at the Hood River Village entrance is on its way to a solution. And attendees at Monday night’s meeting of the Hood River Port Commission saw evidence of this — one of the evening’s topics — as they arrived. Crews and equipment are already working on an interim solution to the traffic congestion problem at the intersection of Highway 35, Marina Way and the entrance to the Hood River Village complex. The plan calls for widening Highway 35 south of the interstate bridge to accommodate both left and right turn lanes, the installation of a flashing four-way stoplight, and signs warning not to block the intersection. Work is expected to be completed by June 15.

1997 — 20 years ago

Downtown shoppers will get a temporary reprieve from the new three-hour parking rule, but those using metered spaces will still have to pay to park. The Hood River City Council voted May 27 to postpone enactment of a portion of the new downtown parking plan until July 1. The delay was intended to provide more time to educate drivers about the new parking rules, and enable the council to consider possible changes to the plan.

2007 — 10 years ago

The five members of the Team Rwanda cycling team make up one of the nation’s first forays into internationals posts since the 1994 genocide and are providing an important part of the country’s attempt to heal and move forward from its tragic past. The team has been formed in the past year by former Tour de France rider Jonathon “Jock” Boyer and is making Hood River’s Mount Hood Classic a stop on a seven-week tour of the U.S. It is the first trip out of Africa for the team members, and for most of them it’s been their first experience with permanent electricity, running water, beds with full sets of sheets and fast food. “It’s been hard for them,” Boyer said of his team’s racing experience as he sat at the dining room table of the team’s host family, James and Leslie Cogswell of Hood River. “They are adjusting to so many different things right now.”

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer