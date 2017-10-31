Annual ‘Rooted’ story event Nov. 2

What secrets can you discover about your community in five minutes? Find out on Thursday, when nonprofit organization Livable Hood River presents an evening of storytelling by a diverse array of area residents.

The second annual “Rooted: Gorge stories of community, creativity and innovation,” features the captivating original stories of up to one dozen local citizens’ unique experiences of living in the Columbia River Gorge. The catch is that each speaker has only five minutes to weave a tale.

Storytellers include songwriter Matt Mesa, who will present an ode to Mount Hood; wild land firefighter Will Smith recounting the drama of the Eagle Creek Fire; and National Geographic writer Michelle Nihaus exploring the importance of the “human grid” in sustainable living.

Also featured are Nik Vic, co-founder of The Remains Gallery, who is nearing completion of the panoramic mural on Industrial Way; graphic designer Kate Hoffman; Double Mountain co-founder Matt Swihart; Solstice Wood Fire Cafe & Bar co-owner Suzanne Wright Baumhackl; local physician Brendan Ramey; and health educator Debi Budnick.

The fun kicks off at the Columbia Center for the Arts with a no-host bar at 6:30 p.m. and music from Violet Montenegro.

Storytellers take the stage from 7 - 9 p.m. with Doug Stepina, lead singer of the Antonyms, as emcee. Sponsored by Insitu, this event is free and open to the public.

Livable Hood River is a non-profit organization working to preserve the integrity and livability of Hood River. Made up of local citizens,

Livable Hood River supports measures that preserve the city's economy, safety and quality of life (livablehoodriver.org).