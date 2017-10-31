Entertainment Update for Nov. 1

Blues benefit Nov. 11

A benefit for Big Brothers/Sisters happens on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Best Western’s CEBU Lounge from 8-11 p.m. This will be an All-Star Blues Band featuring RJ Mischo on harmonica, Paris Slim on guitar, Lloyd Jones on guitar, Boyd Small on drums and Dave Kahl on bass.

Tickets are $20 in advance at Best Western and Waucoma Bookstore. Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.

David Barsamian in HR Nov. 13

Alternative Radio host and journalist David Barsamian returns to Hood River on Monday, Nov. 13 for a lecture at the Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., at 7 p.m. Speaking on “Resistance in the age of Trump,” this is a benefit for Columbia River Fellowship for Peace. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Barsamian is an author with numerous books with Noam Chomsky, Howard Zinn and Edward Said and others. His interviews and articles appear regularly in The Progressive, Z, The Sun and other publications.

Stories, poetry with Trevino Brings Plenty

Columbia Center for the Arts invites you to spend an evening with poet, musician, and storyteller Trevino L. Brings Plenty on Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Trevino is singer/songwriter/guitarist for the musical ensemble Ballads of Larry Drake. He has read/performed his work at poetry festivals as far away as Amman, Jordan and close to his home base at Portland’s Wordstock Festival.

Chihuahua Desert at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

First Friday, Nov. 3, 6-9 p.m.

Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best borderline fiesta and western music around. Country and south-of-the-border classics are a crowd-favorite, also with a splash of refreshing original music. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

Hazelnuts back in season

Gary and Peter are the Hazlenuts — aka The Gorge’s fourth-most-popular folk duo— and are back on tour. Catch them on Friday, Nov. 10, at Stave and Stone Winery from 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 16, at Double Mountain Brewery from 8-10 p.m.

Willy & Me at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Nov. 2, Will & Me perform at the White Buffalo. Bill Neilson, guitar/vocals and Lisa Nelson, vocals/keyboards/percussion are a dynamic duo known for their rich vocal harmonies and crisp instrumentation. The White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Blue Devils at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Oct. 31, Al & Kenny's Tuesday night Taps & Tunes Halloween Show, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov 3, The Blue Devils, featuring Jeff Minnick, Ben Bonham and Don Campbell, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

The Train to Christmas Town opens at Mt. Hood Railroad

Enjoy the magic of Christmas with the whole family aboard The Mt. Hood Railroad’s The Train to Christmas Town. Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name, the Train to Christmas Town is a magical journey through the Hood River Valley from Nov 18 to Dec 28; visit www.mthoodrr.com for tickets and schedules.

