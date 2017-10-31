0

Kaleidoscop: SCENERY RE-SEEN

Photos from a summer gone by

CHILDREN’S Park revisions are underway, with input from the community in a meeting Nov. 9, 7 p.m. at Hood River Middle School. The 25-year-old “monkey bars” and other wooden portions will be removed and replaced.

As of Tuesday, October 31, 2017

In any given week, Hood River News’ photo files bulge with images unseen or shrouded in recent time. Taking a tour, through our digital folders we were reacquainted with some stories and topics that perhaps received less attention than they deserved. Other images give us a small look back at events forgotten despite occurring only a few weeks ago. Still others provide updates to projects in our midst. As fall spins steadily toward winter, here are a few reminders of what was a busy and beautiful summer, with harbingers of changes to come. — Kirby Neumann-Rea

Firefighters knocked down a hay truck fire at Viento turnoff on I-84 in July, part of a “light” summer fire season until Eagle Creek fire would engulf the Cascade Locks area in early September.

The congested Second and Oak intersection will see major renovations as early as 2018.

SUMMER was a great time for eagle viewing, including these near Mosier.

Summer was also a great time for music, with Los Amigos de Sierra performing on a July 4 parade truck.

More Norteño and other music of Mexico could be heard at the July Kermes (carnival) at St. Mary’s Church, where Evaristo Romero, left, and Humberto Calderon served as emcees.

Sheppard’s moved out of downtown in June for new digs on the waterfront.

Owners Craig and Ben Sheppard stand in the new showroom.

MUCH OF the bond-supported remodeling and expansion work at Wy’east Middle School will continue into 2018, but major changes were completed by Labor Day at the Odell campus. The east parking and vehicle access area was revised, with a separate bus loading zone. Stumps and other material are removed in early June.

Also at Wy'east, the extended canopy is the main feature of the updated main entrance to the school.

