Kaleidoscop: SCENERY RE-SEEN

In any given week, Hood River News’ photo files bulge with images unseen or shrouded in recent time. Taking a tour, through our digital folders we were reacquainted with some stories and topics that perhaps received less attention than they deserved. Other images give us a small look back at events forgotten despite occurring only a few weeks ago. Still others provide updates to projects in our midst. As fall spins steadily toward winter, here are a few reminders of what was a busy and beautiful summer, with harbingers of changes to come. — Kirby Neumann-Rea