0

Pick of the Week: Columbia Center for the Arts celebrates Native American art, culture

As of Tuesday, October 31, 2017

photo

Submitted photo

Artists including Lillian Pitt, above, will have works displayed at CCA in November.

Columbia Center for the Arts will present a month-long, center-wide celebration of Native American art and culture Nov. 1-19. Visual arts in the gallery, performing arts in the theater, and classes in the studio will all focus on the artistic heritage of the Native American community.

In the gallery

Nov. 1-19 — Exhibition of artists from across the region will have visual artworks on display. Participating artists include Lillian Pitt, a collection of various artists from Crow Shadow Institute of the Arts in Pendleton, Christine Buckminster, Ann Fuller, Charles Funk, and Foster Kalama. Opening reception is Friday, Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m.

In the theater

Nov. 4, 7 p.m. — Storytelling and music with poet Trevino Brings Plenty

Nov. 12, 2 p.m. — Presentation on the Pamplin Collection of Native American Art with Curator Chet Orloff

Nov. 16, 7 p.m. — Book and culture discussion with author Katherine Schlick Noe

In the studio

Nov. 18, 1 p.m. — Dreamcatcher workshop

This poTENtial program is sponsored by The Wheeler Foundation, The Templeton Foundation, Roundhouse Foundation, Summer Lea Hillman Foundation, Cathedral Ridge Winery, Print It!, Oak Street Hotel & Vacation Homes, Meyer Memorial Trust, & Oregon Arts Commission. Tickets are available at columbiaarts.org, in the art center gallery, and Waucoma Bookstore.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)