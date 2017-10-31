Police Log, Oct. 23 to 29

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 23 — Adrienne Lane — Hood River male arrested for domestic assault IV.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Oct. 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A White Salmon resident was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and theft III.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

None reported

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 26 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Oct. 28 — Hood River — Wamic resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 28 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Troutdale resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 28 — Hood River — Officer responded to a verbal altercation between a male and female. After contacting the male, it was determined that he had been driving while intoxicated. The male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 29 — Second Street, 100 block — Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash, where two males showed signs of impairment. Both were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 29 —Second Street, 100 block — The Dalles male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Oct. 23 — 12th Street, 2000 block — Business reported unauthorized charges to their parts account in Washington County.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 23 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.

Oct. 25 — Industrial Street, 600 block — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 23 — Hood River — Hood River transient male arrested on a parole violation.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 23 — 22nd and May — Theft of an excavator reported from a job site.

Oct. 27 — Fifth Street, 1500 block — Stolen bicycle reported.

Oct. 28 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Two vehicles were reported to have broken windows with items taken. Suspect(s) attempted to break into a camper, but were unable to gain entry.

Oct. 29 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Troutdale male cited and released for theft III.

Sex offenses:

None reported

Other:

Oct. 24 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Officer responded to a report of a female on the railing of the bridge.