YESTERYEARS: Wy’east HS homecoming delayed due to power outage in 1967

1917 — 100 years ago

The extremely high wind of Friday and Saturday did extensive damage to the local telephone system, so General Manager Smithson reports in several places trees and large limbs were blown down to the wires, thus interrupting service. About 200 phones were put out of commission by the windstorm. Mr. Smithson says that the damaged lines are being repaired as promptly as possible.

1927 — 90 years ago

While the younger children contrived to secure a large amount of innocent fun out of Hallowe’en, the hoodlums once again took advantage of the opportunity it afforded them to get in some dirty work. Quite a number of new automobiles presented a sorry picture the morning after, with bodies, top, windows and windshield almost hidden under a coating of candle grease. To remove this grease is going to cost the car owner some money, and they naturally wonder why they were selected as the “goats.” Other owners, and some of those whose cars were plastered with grease, found the air out of all four tires, and one reports that the distributor head was stolen.

VERBATIM: Officers report quiet Halloween It was an egg-throwing Halloween, but not much else, in Hood River Tuesday night. City police said that most of the egg throwing took place in the Heights business area. In fact, Police Chief Doyle Roberts said about seven dozen eggs that never found their targets were confiscated from young people. Sheriff R.L. Gillmouthe said an egg hit the window of The Ranch restaurant early in the evening. “The egg was thrown just as a deputy’s car pulled into the lot,” Gillmouthe said, then added a grim, “The boys volunteered to wash it off right away.” Many cars and pedestrians were hit by the eggs. The sheriff advised owners of the spattered cars to wash the egg off immediately to avoid possible damage to the finish. “In a few days it could eat through the paint,” he claimed. Aside from the eggs, there was virtually no other vandalism reported. “In fact,” said Chief Roberts, “there weren’t even many windows soaped.” — Hood River News, November 2, 1967

1937 — 80 years ago

At the School of Journalism, University of Oregon, Hood River High School will be represented, through the Hood River Guide, in the annual contest open to various types of high school newspapers. The Guide has entered the contest which includes all school newspaper of the mimeographed type, and local students believe their newspaper has a real chance to catch the eyes of the judges. Michi Yasui will be at Eugene tomorrow to hear the report of the judges, and Hood River residents are hoping that she will bring back good news.

1947 — 70 years ago

Reports from nearly 15,000 Oregon employers for the first post-war readjustment year resulted in payrolls slightly higher than in 1945, average number of employees slightly higher, and an average wage of $208 per month, about $2.50 higher than in the last year of hostilities. With many predictions that the state’s employment and payrolls would decline to a point about midway between wartime and pre-war, latest tabulations show that 1947 bids fair not only to exceed the 1946 pay roll record, but possibly to pass the all-time high of $799 million in 1944.

1957 — 60 years ago

The largest field in the contest’s history turned out for Hood River County’s annual Grange canning contest Wednesday, Oct. 23. Sponsored by a national sugar firm, the contest attracted 43 entries to the Rockford Grange, site of the competition. Top winners were Mrs. Earl Moon for her quince jelly, Mrs. W.J. Magee for her pears, and Mrs. Earl Moore for her raspberries. These women will compete with top canners from Oregon counties in the state competition in Portland Nov. 8. Of the Grange units entered, Pine Grove home economics won eight of the nine possible awards.

1967 — 50 years ago

Wy’east alumni were a little late for their homecoming this year, and a power outage drew the blame. Lights at the Wy’east field flickered and died as fans packed into the stadium overlooking a rain swept field. They failed to come back on, leaving the crowd to find its way home in the dark, wondering what happened. Power company managers Willard Johnson and C.E. Filbin cleared up the question soon after the game. Johnson said the outage was caused by a tree top entangled in a 69,000-volt transmission line at the bottom of the Hood River canyon. The homecoming game was rescheduled for Saturday. Athletic Coordinator Jim Jenkins said the noon kick-off was set to permit Molalla players to return home as soon as possible.

1977 — 40 years ago

It was something of a precedent when two irrigation districts planned for election contests for director positions on a ballot for Nov. 8, but then, it hasn’t been an ordinary year for irrigators. There will be three candidates for two openings on the Farmers Irrigation District board of directors, and four candidates for two positions on the Hood River Irrigation district board. In each case, two of the candidates are incumbents seeking reelection to the posts they now hold. If anything, the term unusual is an understatement for the competition which has developed. “This is the first time it’s ever happened since I can remember,” said Charlie Deach, manager for Hood River Irrigation District. “Usually it’s a case of beating the bushes, finding someone and bringing him in and saying, ‘here, take the job.’”

1987 — 30 years ago

“This is our first $80,” said John Hansen, president pro tem of Dee Forest Products, Inc., as a volcano of steam poured off the freshly-loaded press. It was filled with the first 20 sheets of pulp being pressed into the hardboard which will be the staple of the plant at Dee when it’s in full operation. The press was loaded about 3:20 p.m. last Thursday, which Hansen termed one of the “historic moments” of that day for the company. Another came a few minutes earlier when the first slab of pulp of just the right consistency had been formed and fed into the loading unit.

1997 — 20 years ago

The city continues to grapple with water shortages stemming from the Cold Springs upgrade project, but relief is in sight. A temporary shutoff of water service last Friday evening only partially helped refill the depleted main reservoir, and more nighttime service shutdowns are planned to reduce consumption. Water service to customers in the City of Hood River and the Ice Fountain Water District, which is served off the city’s water main, will be turned off between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. each night, probably through the end of this week, according to City Manager Lynn Gunther.

2007 — 10 years ago

The Next Door is looking to open new doors. A new director, Janet Hamada, is guiding the nonprofit agency as it seeks to both consolidate and expand. Consolidating into one place the three Hood River locations housing The Next Door’s social service programs, and expanding the nonprofit’s visibility are the agency’s two dominant goals, according to Hamada, who became director in September. NDI currently works out of 212 Second St. and has its administrative offices at 202 Oak St. Klahre House, which provides services to teenagers in foster care, is located at 11th and May on the Heights.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer