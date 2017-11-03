Community Thanksgiving meals planned Nov. 23 in HR and CL

There will be a free community Thanksgiving dinner again this year on Nov. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State, Hood River.

The event will be expanded to Cascade Locks where the meal will be served at the Port Pavilion from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will be coordinated through Fresh Start Culinary Program and volunteers are needed to help plan, prepare, deliver, serve, and clean up. Extra volunteers will be needed this year to help at the two locations.

To volunteer contact Debby Chenoweth at 541-399-2384 or at chenowethd@gmail.com.

For those who cannot come to either location meals can be requested for delivery.

Meals can be delivered to Hood River, Parkdale, Odell, Mosier and Cascade Locks. No deliveries will be made to The Dalles.