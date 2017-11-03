Children’s Park meeting Nov. 9

Children’s Park play structure redesign is approaching a tangible result. Designer Lisa DeShano of Play by Design will be in town all day Nov. 9, starting with a 7:45 a.m. meeting with May Street Elementary student council members on themes and ideas they have collated from discussions with their classmates this week. Westside Elementary and Horizon Christian School students were also asked to give input to come up with a working design, to be unveiled that night in a public meeting at 7 p.m. at Hood River Middle School. That input included sketching their “dream playground” drawings, for DeShano to see.

At the Nov. 9 evening session, city officials will describe what happens next in the design and construction process and ask for volunteer help moving forward. DeShano’s proposal will be open to comment for about two weeks.

If your child has not yet turned in his or her “dream drawing,” the city steering committee still wants to see it. Drop your child's drawing of their dream playground at Hood River City Hall by Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. to have a hand in designing the new Children's Park.