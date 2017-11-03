Insitu says thanks to Eagle Creek fire responders

Submitted photo

Fun and games, including music by Family Man and Tony Smiley, and pumpkin bowling were part of the Insitu-hosted fire responder appreciation event Oct. 28 at Hood River County Fairgrounds. Ryan Hartman, Insitu CEO, left, and others talk with Hood River County Sheriff Matt English. Insitu honored those who responded to the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain fires in September. Plaques were presented by Mark Bauman, vice president of Insitu Commercial, to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office (Matt English, Hood River County Sheriff), the Hood River County Fire and EMS departments (Mike McCafferty, assistant chief of the HRC Fire Defense Board) and the American Red Cross Cascades Region as well as their network of volunteers (Gabby Rhett, American Red Cross site director).