Letters to the Editor for Nov. 4 edition

Just go play ball

I believe most sports fans tune in to actually escape from rancorous reality by watching an exciting and rewarding football game. But they don’t tune in to see some players kneel and whine during our national anthem. This is not sportsmanship. It’s grievous grumbling political correctness that’s quite nauseating. Such behavior has no place in what should be “the wonderful world of sports” and don’t believe those kneelers when they imply that every apple in the law enforcement barrel is rotten to the core. That’s taking nonsense to a whole new level. The NFL owners should get a backbone and tell the players to stand up, throw their crying towels in the dryer, then go play ball.

Bill Davis

Hood River

Editor’s Note: This letter first ran in the Oct. 28 edition and is reprinted because of a number of uncaught typos.

Why not open?

Open letter to Mr. John Sewell, Hood River District Attorney:

Hi, remember the Eagle Creek fire? Why the lack of transparency and communication in this case? Playing judge and jury all by yourself? No charges for the alleged perpetrator’s accomplices? You were elected to serve the people of Hood River County — I don’t think they are being served by keeping juvenile court proceedings hidden — by law they are open to the public. I’ve never met you and I’m sure you have served the people of this county well over your many years. Why stop now?

Hugh Amick

Hood River

Some nice words

Some nice words about Andrew Bryden (Our Readers Write, letter from Jerry Petricko, Oct. 28). I don’t know Andrew well, but I do have a lot of nice things to say about him: he’s funny, he’s well informed, he’s passionate, he’s enterprising, he creates jobs. Maybe he’ll run for mayor some day. He’d have my vote.

Graham Bergh

Hood River

Helping Hands says thanks

Helping Hands Against Violence sits in gratitude: the fire has passed, the forest is alive, the air is clear, and their lives are normalizing. They are ready to celebrate this community’s resilience, and invite you to join them.

On Friday, Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at Springhouse Cellar Winery in Hood River, Helping Hands is hosting its annual auction gala. As always, admission is free and open to everyone — so bring a friend or three along! Complimentary appetizers, live music by Alonzo Garbanzo, and an evening of fun are waiting for you. No pre-registration required; just come on by and support survivors of abuse and help them on their path to a non-violent life of safety and independence.

Helping Hands couldn’t do the critical work they do without the support from the community. Thank you in advance for all you do to make this world safer for all people.

Stephanie Irving

Executive Director, Helping Hands Against Violence

Hood River

Respect to be earned

Dear Nancy Paul (Our Readers Write, Oct. 25): Wouldn’t it be better to earn respect, rather than demand respect? Please show some respect for our president. He has earned it.

Phil Jensen

Hood River