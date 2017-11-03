Sheriff Log, Oct. 22 to 28

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 22 — Kusisto Road — Menacing and criminal mischief reported.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Oct. 24 — Central Vale Road, 4100 block — Officer seized 1.030 ounces of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 26 — SW WaNaPa Street, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Officer responded to a disorderly conduct call for service. A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 28 — SW John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for criminal trespass and felon in possession of a weapon.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 22 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also cited for refusing a breath test and failing to maintain lane. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 23 — Highway 35 near milepost 101 — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering and child neglect. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 24 — Highway 281 near milepost 13 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering.

Oct. 26 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and evaluated at the hospital before being lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 24 — WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Officer responded to a three car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Theft or burglary:

Oct. 23 — Eagle Loop, 3700 block — Male contacted regarding a theft complaint.

Oct. 23 — Tucker Road, 1500 block — Female contacted regarding a theft complaint.

Oct. 24 — Guignard Drive, 3400 block — Male contacted regarding an unlawful use of a motor vehicle complaint.

Other:

Oct. 22 — Laurance Lake Road — Hood River County Sheriff’s office conducted a rescue mission for four stranded tourists.

Oct. 28 — Checketts Road — Death investigation conducted.