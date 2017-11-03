0

Tsuruta visit

Above, host students and Tsuruta students show off their exchange t-shirts given to them at the welcome dinner last Saturday; from left to right, Sakura Kudo, Rinka Kida, Jordan Ziegner, Miku Nakamura, Erika Takahashi, Jaela Turley and Noel Sims.

Photo by LisaAnn Kawachi
As of Friday, November 3, 2017

Guests from Tsuruta High School, Hood River Valley High School’s sister city school in Japan, were in town this week. Students stayed with host families, touring the area and experiencing day-to-day life during their visit.

Photo by LisaAnn Kawachi

Seated together at the welcome dinner are one big family (clockwise from left to right): Yuki Osanai, Masaharu Miura, Javier Rangel, Hiroto Shimoyama, Anthony Villafana and Laura and Imer Rangel.

Photo by LisaAnn Kawachi

Myles Taylor (below, right) fist bumps a goodbye with Tsuruta student Kazuma Ichinohe as Yuto Kon looks on.

