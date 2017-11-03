“We always find something, eh Didi, to let us think we exist?” Estragon (David Dye, right) asks his friend Vladamir, aka Didi (Kathleen Morrow), in “Waiting for Godot,” the classic absurdist tragicomedy by Samuel Beckett, written in 1953 and still asking questions humans are still trying to figure out. The CGOA Stages production, directed by Tom Burns, opens Nov. 10 at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. See On Stage, in Happenings, for details. Also in the cast are Gregory Gilbertson as Pozzo, Ashly Will as Lucky, and Abby Rankin as The Child.
More like this story
- CGOA Stages seeks ‘Child’ for ‘Waiting for Godot’
- Theater Notes: In November, ‘Godot’ opens, ‘Passion’ auditions
- 'Owen Meany': Edgy, sardonic pageant
- ‘Death of a Salesman’ At Bingen Theater: ‘A salesman is got to dream, boy. It comes with the territory.’
- Plays about Protest: ‘For every human being’s right to think’
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment