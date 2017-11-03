“We always find something, eh Didi, to let us think we exist?” Estragon (David Dye, right) asks his friend Vladamir, aka Didi (Kathleen Morrow), in “Waiting for Godot,” the classic absurdist tragicomedy by Samuel Beckett, written in 1953 and still asking questions humans are still trying to figure out. The CGOA Stages production, directed by Tom Burns, opens Nov. 10 at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. See On Stage, in Happenings, for details. Also in the cast are Gregory Gilbertson as Pozzo, Ashly Will as Lucky, and Abby Rankin as The Child.