0

Truck hauling mobile home crashes in HR Monday

A semi-truck hauling a Marlette manufactured home crashed shortly before 10 a.m. Monday and struck a guardrail on Interstate 84 westbound near milepost 63.

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill
A semi-truck hauling a Marlette manufactured home crashed shortly before 10 a.m. Monday and struck a guardrail on Interstate 84 westbound near milepost 63.

By Patrick Mulvihill

As of Monday, November 6, 2017

A semi-truck hauling a Marlette manufactured home crashed shortly before 10 a.m. Monday and struck a guardrail on Interstate 84 westbound near milepost 63. Medics transported the driver, who was conscious and sustained minor injuries, to a hospital. Traffic is being diverted onto the Exit 63 off-ramp while westbound lanes are closed.

A tow truck with Parkdale-based Guzman towing arrived to pull the truck out of travel lanes.

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)