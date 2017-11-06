Truck hauling mobile home crashes in HR Monday

A semi-truck hauling a Marlette manufactured home crashed shortly before 10 a.m. Monday and struck a guardrail on Interstate 84 westbound near milepost 63. Medics transported the driver, who was conscious and sustained minor injuries, to a hospital. Traffic is being diverted onto the Exit 63 off-ramp while westbound lanes are closed.

A tow truck with Parkdale-based Guzman towing arrived to pull the truck out of travel lanes.

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill