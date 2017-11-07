0

Death Notice, Nov. 8 edition: Stanley Tamura

As of Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Stanley Tamura

Stanley W. Tamura of Portland, Ore., passed away on Nov. 4, 2017, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland. Stan was born on Sept. 5, 1954, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

