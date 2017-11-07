Flags Lowered: Victims in Southerland Springs

Governor Kate Brown on Monday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset Nov. 9 in honor of the victims of the Southerland Springs shooting.

“Yesterday, we were forced to bear witness to yet another mass shooting — this time at a church in Texas,” Governor Brown said.

“Just last month was the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, and in between, hundreds more lost their lives to gun violence. Places of worship, schools, movie theaters, and concerts should be safe havens, not the scenes of senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers are with Texas, but I will also continue to work towards meaningful actions here in Oregon to help fight this national crisis.” The White House also issued a national flag-order.