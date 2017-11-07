‘Oregon Talks Genetics’ in TD

Oregon Health and Science University Community Research Hub and Knight Cancer Institute’s Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center (CEDAR) is hosting an event in The Dalles, in which participants can share thoughts and opinions on cancer prevention, cancer research, genetic screening, and cancers that can be inherited, Nov. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium. Dinner will be provided. For more information, email communityresearch @ohsu.edu; to sign up, visit oregontalksgenetics.org.
